Police looking for tractor trailer truck that knocked down post in Pelham

Police are looking for a truck driver who struck a traffic signal post in Pelham.

It happened yesterday afternoon between 5 - 5:15 p.m. on Regional Road 20 and Pelham Street.

Police say a red tractor-trailer, pulling a float-trailer with road-maintenance equipment on it, was travelling on Pelham Street, and turned east onto Regional Road 20 when it hit the signal light post knocking it down.

The truck stopped briefly and then left the area.

There are no known injuries, and no other damage has been reported.

The Region of Niagara has installed a temporary light post.

Police want to identify the truck and driver.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officer at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009367.