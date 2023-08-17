Police looking for two suspects after road rage bear spray incident in St. Catharines

Niagara Police are looking for a man and a woman involved in a road rage incident involving bear spray.

An officer on patrol noticed a ride-share van pulled over on St. Paul Street at Queen at 2:15 a.m. last Saturday with five people inside suffering from exposure to a chemical irritant, similar to bear spray.

EMS were called, and they were treated for exposure. Three of the five were sent to hospital for further assessment.

Police believe a driver of a four-door sedan became annoyed with the ride-share after he stopped in front of a pizza shop on St. Paul Street near Helliwell’s Lane to pick up a person.

The female driver of the car got out of her vehicle to have words with the ride-share driver, and they both drove off.

However, when the van stopped at the stop sign at Queen Street, the car pulled up beside the van, and a male passenger pointed and sprayed the driver through an open window.

The car then sped away.

The driver of the suspect vehicle is described as a white woman, with a medium build, dark hair. She was wearing a black track suit with a white stripe on the arms and leg, a light blue shirt, and high tops with dark laces.

The description of the suspect passenger is limited, with police saying he is white.

The investigation has been assigned to 1 District detectives. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009511.