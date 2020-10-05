Police looking for video footage as they investigate death of elderly Pelham man

Police believe a 74 year old man, who was killed Friday morning in Pelham, likely interrupted an attempted theft at his home.

It's alleged Earl Clapp came upon at least one suspect trying to steal a trailer from his property around 2:30 in the morning.

Police say it's likely the victim was dragged by a vehicle for at least 850 metres.

The elderly man was discovered on the road a short time later in the Cream Street area suffering serious injuries, he died on the scene.

It's believed the vehicle that struck Mr. Clapp fled north on Centre Street, then west on Highway 20.

Police are asking anyone with information or video footage to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service Homicide Unit at 905-688-4111 , option 3, ext. 9134.