Police looking for witnesses after man on e-bike was hurt in a hit and run in West Lincoln

Police are investigating a hit and run in West Lincoln.

It happened this past Saturday, September 3rd, at 9:35 p.m. on Concession Road 5 east of Burns Road.

A man, driving an e-bike eastbound on the shoulder of Concession Road 5, was hit from behind by a vehicle.

The driver did not stop or check on the man -- who suffered minor injuries.

The man was not able to provide a description of the vehicle, so police are asking for anyone in the area with security cameras to check their footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead investigator at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009003.