Police looking for witnesses after motorcycle crash in Port Colborne leaves 60 yr old man dead

Police are looking for witnesses after a crash in Port Colborne that killed a 60 yr old Welland man.

On Saturday August 21st, police were called to the area of Regional Road 27 and Green Road, after a motorcycle driving in a group of others lost control and hit a guardrail.

Police say it's believed a silver convertible driven by a women was in the middle of the group when she allegedly slowed down and turned, causing the crash.

The driver of the motorcycle was rushed to hospital, and died from his injuries on August 25th.

Detectives are requesting anyone who may have witnessed this collision or have any information to contact them at 905-688-4111, extension 1009265.