Police looking for witnesses after stabbing at encampment in Niagara Falls

Niagara Police are looking for witnesses after a stabbing yesterday morning in Niagara Falls.

Police were called shortly before 10 a.m. to the area of Victoria Avenue and Buttrey Street to find a 37-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken to an out-of-region trauma centre with serious injuries, and remains in hospital.

Officers believe it was a targeted incident that occurred in an encampment located to the south of Buttrey Street.

Area residents are being asked to review their surveillance footage and contact the lead detective by dialing 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009994 with any relevant information.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information that leads to an arrest.