Police looking for witnesses in downtown St. Catharines assaults

Niagara police say two men were taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries after a large street fight.

It happened Saturday May 1 just after 1:00 a.m. in the area of St. Paul Street and William Street.

The two men, ages 34 and 46, were taken to hospital.

Police are looking for witnessess or anyone with cell phone video or images of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009412 or contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.