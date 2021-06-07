Police looking for witnesses of serious motorcycle crash in Niagara Falls on Saturday night

A serious motorcycle crash is under investigation in Niagara Falls.

Police say it happened at 8:38 p.m. on Saturday June 5th in the area of Sodom Road and Baker Road.

A 33 year old man from Toronto was operating a motorcycle and lost control.

The man was treated at the scene by Niagara EMS paramedics, and was taken to an out of town hospital for treatment of what is believed to serious injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or have further information to please contact them at (905) 688-4111, extension 1025500.