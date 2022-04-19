Police looking for witnesses or footage after crash in Niagara-on-the-Lake kills 42 yr old man

Niagara Police are looking for some Niagara-on-the-Lake residents to check their security cameras following a deadly crash.

Last Thursday, on April 14th, officers were called to a single vehicle crash on Queenston Road between Concession Road 5 and Concession Road 6, just before 10 p.m.

A 42 year local man was killed when his black Ford F-150 pickup truck rolled into a ditch and hit a concrete culvert.

Police are looking for anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the collision.

Residents with CCTV footage that captures Queenston Road and motorists who were in the area with an operational dash-camera are encouraged to review their footage and contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option 4, badge #9206 with any relevant information.