Police looking for witnesses to Stevensville crash Thursday morning
Niagara Police are looking for witnesses to an early morning crash in Stevensville which left a 29 yr old man with serious injuries.
A pickup truck and motorcycle collided at 6 o'clock this morning in the area of Netherby Road and Snyder Road.
A 29 year old man from Welland who had been driving the motorcycle was found suffering from critical injuries.
He was transported to a local hospital and then to an out of region hospital by Ornge Air Ambulance.
The initial investigation determined a grey 2017 Yamaha motorcycle collided with a red 2019 Chevrolet pickup truck.
The 27-year-old driver of the truck was from Fort Erie and not physically injured.
Anyone who may have witnessed this collision or have any information is being asked to call 905-688-4111, extension 1009170.
