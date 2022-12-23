Police looking for woman who is pretending to be a Niagara Regional police officer

Niagara Police are looking for a woman who is pretending to be a police officer in Lincoln.

Police were called after reports of a suspicious person last Saturday at the Heritage Village Vineland, on Victoria Avenue, which is a retirement community.

A woman knocked on a door and told the homeowner she was with Niagara Regional Police collecting unwanted drugs and prescriptions.

The suspect was wearing a shirt and jacket labelled “Police” on the front and back.

A short time later the female left the area in a newer black Ford SUV with reflective tape with the word “Police”.

The woman is described as white, about 40 years old, with a medium build, 5’8” feet tall, with short blonde hair.

Anyone who may have information about this incident, or the identity of the female is asked to contact the 8 District – Grimsby office of the NRPS by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1025400.