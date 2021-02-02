Police looking to ID suspect in St. Catharines armed robbery
Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a St. Catharines robbery.
On Thursday, January 14th at 5:12am police were called to the Bee Convenience Store at at 66 Geneva Street after an armed robbery.
Police say a suspect entered the store with a knife and demanded cash and cigarettes from a male employee.
The suspect then fled the scene and was last seen running southbound on Geneva street.
The victim did not sustain physical injuries as a result of the robbery.
Detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service are seeking the public’s help identifying the suspect.
He is described as white, 30-40 years old, average height, and a medium build.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111 ext.1009504 or CrimeStoppers at 1 800 222-TIPS (8477).