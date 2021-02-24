Police looking to ID two men who spooked two girls walking home from school

Police are investigating after two girls report a strange incident while walking home from school in St. Catharines.

It happened yesterday afternoon, just before 3:30 p.m in the north end of the city.

Two girls, aged 13 and 10, report they were walking on Parnell Road near Niagara Street when they spotted a man also walking about 3-4 metres away.

The man was talking on his cell phone and the girls became concerned, so they waited for another parent who was also walking nearby.

The man kept walking and got into the backseat of a vehicle in the area of Parnell Road and Niagara Street.

The car left the area south bound on Niagara Street.

The car is described as maroon / burgundy sedan with grey spots on the roof.

The driver of the car is described as a white man, 20-30 years old, wearing a hat and a plaid or camouflage green bandana over his face.

The mane who had been walking is described as white, 20-30 years old, wearing a baggy black jacket, black beanie, and no mask.

The men did not communicate directly with the girls.

At this time there are no grounds to believe a criminal offence took place. Police want to identify the males and determine their intentions.