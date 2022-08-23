Police looking to identify suspect in St. Catharines sexual assault

Niagara police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a sexual assault earlier this year.

Police say it happened in the DeCew Residence at Brock University on March 15th.

Police say the woman invited a male to her room after meeting him on a social media networking site.

While inside the room the woman was sexually assaulted.

Detectives say the suspect is South Asian, 5' 10" and 170 pounds.

He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, grey pants and white shoes.

The suspect is believed to have left the scene driving a dark colored four-door BMW.

As a result of the investigation detectives have learned that the suspect’s name or nick name may be “Zain” and that he may live in the Greater Toronto Area.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and there is no known threat to public safety.