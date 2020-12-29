Police looking to identify two remaining suspects in Niagara Falls B&E
Niagara Regional Police are asking the public to help identify two suspects after a break and enter in Niagara Falls.
It happened back on Dec. 14 around 1:15 a.m. in the St. Clair Avenue and Simcoe Street area.
Officers determined three suspects forced their way into a home, demanded the homeowners hand over their valuables, and then fled in a dark coloured crew cab pickup truck with an uncovered bed.
On Saturday Dec. 19 detectives arrested and charged a 16-year-old in relation to the incident .
The vehicle wanted in connection with this incident has been identified and located.
Officials believe this was a targeted event and the suspects are considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Niagara police.
