Police looking to trackdown 16-year-old last seen in St. Catharines in June

Niagara Police are looking for a missing 16-year-old from St. Catharines.

Police say Damien Rotchill was last seen on June 12th after he was given permission to travel by bus to visit a friend in Kitchener.

He said later that day he was not able to get back to Niagara, and has not been heard from since.

Police say he is believed to be in the Kitchener-Waterloo area and is known to be transient.

He is described as white, 5'10, 125 pounds, with short black hair.

The police and Damien’s caregivers are concerned for his welfare. Anyone who may have information as to his location are asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009590.