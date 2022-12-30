Police make an arrest for October shooting in Fort Erie

Niagara Police have made an arrest after a shooting in Fort Erie back in October.

On October 25th a man was shot at a home near Village Creek Drive.

The victim was treated in hospital for multiple gun shot wounds.

After the shooting police released the name and photo of the suspect and now have him in custody.

30 year old Aynla Mustafa Hassan from North York has been arrested in Toronto and transported back to Niagara.

Hassan is facing a number of charges including attempted murder while using Certain Firearms, Aggravated Assault and more.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1022300.