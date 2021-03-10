Police make another arrest in theft of catalytic converters in Niagara

Police in Niagara Falls have made another arrest in the theft of car parts.

Yesterday, the Niagara Falls Street Crime Unit executed a warrant at a residence in the area of Drummond Road and Dunn Street, in Niagara Falls.

27 year old Alexander Pidgeon of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Break and Enter Commit Theft, Mischief Over $5000, Trafficking in Property Obtained by Crime, Trafficking in Property Obtained by Crime, and Fail to comply with undertaking.

Pidgeon was held in custody pending a bail hearing that is expected to take place today.

Police says there has been a rash of thefts of catalytic converters across Niagara.

It is part of an automobile exhaust system designed to help manage pollution.

Thieves steal the catalytic converters and sell them to metal recyclers for cash.