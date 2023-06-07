Police make arrest after man seen loading gun in Niagara Falls parking lot

Niagara Police giving us details after a man was seen in a parking lot holding and loading a gun in Niagara Falls.

It happened last night just after 8 o'clock in a parking lot on Drummond Road near Dunn Street.

Police were told a man had exited a black BMW SUV in the parking lot and was holding, manipulating, pointing, and loading a large capacity rifle.

When the officers located the BMW the man was still holding the rifle.

He was arrested at gun point, however he became violent with officers kicking two in the chest, before being secured in the cruiser.

The rifle ended up being a replica rifle, which was a completely black Airsoft "carbine" rifle with a working slide and removable magazines.

Police say they couldn't tell it was an airsoft gun, as it didnt have an orange tip.

After searching the SUV, police also found 3.5g grams of suspected blue Fentanyl, 2.7g grams of suspected pink Fentanyl

2.5g grams of suspected Crystal Methamphetamine, 7.5g grams of suspected Cocaine, and $4000 in cash.

45-year-old Jordan John Apps of Fort Erie has been arrested and charged with Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, Assault Peace Officer (2 Counts), Possession of a Schedule I Substance (Fentanyl) (2 Counts), Possession of a Schedule I Substance (Crystal Methamphetamine), Possession of a Schedule I Substance (Cocaine), and Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under 5000.