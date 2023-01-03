Police make arrest for St. Catharines gas station robbery

Niagara Police have made an arrest after a gas station robbery in St. Catharines.

48 year old Daniele Roberto Sforza from St. Catharines has been arrested and charged with robbery and fail to comply with a probation order.

The charges stem from an incident at the Canadian Tire Gas Station on Welland Avenue near Neilson Avenue back on December 28th.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, 1009412.