Police make arrests in armed carjacking
Police in St. Catharines have charged four teens in connection with an armed carjacking.
Police say it happened last Wednesday morning around 2:30, when officers were called to an armed robbery in the area of St. Paul West and Louth Street.
On the scene, officers talked to a male victim who said he planned to give a ride to the four suspects and that's when they stole his Nissan Sentra at gunpoint.
The suspects were arrested a short time later and the vehicle was recovered.
Police say 19 year old Dante Lamar Young, two 17 year olds and a 16 year old are facing robbery with a firearm charges.
Canada grapples with challenge of drawing psychiatrists to small towns from big cities
With psychiatrists in rural areas aging and demand rising, Canada is grappling with a crucial challenge: how to lure the next generation of doctors out of cities. Tim speaks to Joint Chief of Mental Health and Addictions, Niagara Health and St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton Dr. Maxine Lewis.
ROUNDTABLE ROUND 2 – Chris Bittle and Karrie Porter
Tim and the panel discuss the topics of the day, roundtable round 2 welcomes guests Chris Bittle and Karrie Porter
All schools with the Niagara Catholic District School Board closed today
All schools with the Niagara Catholic District School Board are closed today. That includes both elementary and high schools with the separate board. Tim talks to President, Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario, Niagara Local Jada Nickelfork.