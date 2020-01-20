Police make arrests in armed carjacking

Police in St. Catharines have charged four teens in connection with an armed carjacking.

Police say it happened last Wednesday morning around 2:30, when officers were called to an armed robbery in the area of St. Paul West and Louth Street.

On the scene, officers talked to a male victim who said he planned to give a ride to the four suspects and that's when they stole his Nissan Sentra at gunpoint.

The suspects were arrested a short time later and the vehicle was recovered.

Police say 19 year old Dante Lamar Young, two 17 year olds and a 16 year old are facing robbery with a firearm charges.