Police make arrests in investigation into ‘multiple illegal bawdy houses’ in Mississauga

Peel Region police say they have rescued 13 human trafficking victims through a multi-jurisdictional investigation.



Police say they have also arrested five people as part of the year-long investigation.



Detective David Laing says the investigation began in April 2022 after Peel police received a community complaint regarding an illegal bawdy house operating out of a condominium in Mississauga.



He says investigators identified an alleged criminal network operating multiple illegal bawdy houses in Mississauga.



He says all 13 victims are of Chinese descent and have varying immigration status, and 12 of them were recruited domestically.