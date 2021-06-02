Police officer attacked by bullmastiff



A police officer in Welland is recovering after a bullmastiff attacked him.

The Niagara Regional Police officer was investigating a minor crash near Thorold Road and First Avenue Tuesday night when the dog got out of one of the cars and bit his left wrist.

The officer was treated for minor injuries.

The Humane Society investigated, issued the 21 year old owner two fines and ordered the dog to be muzzled whenever outside of the home.