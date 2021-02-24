Police officer says Tiger Woods is lucky to be alive following crash

A police officer who was first to arrive at the scene says Tiger Woods is lucky to be alive after his SUV crashed into a median and rolled over several times on a steep road in suburban Los Angeles.



The golfing superstar has had a rod, pins and screws inserted into his right leg following an extensive surgery to stabilize several shattered bones and other injuries he sustained in the crash.



Woods has suffered knee, back and neck problems for more than a decade, and these new injuries raise the question of whether the 45-year-old will be able continue his golfing career.