Police officers from Canada and the U.S. will battle on the border tomorrow

Police officers from both sides of the border will meet up in Niagara Falls tomorrow for the International Law Enforcement Tug-of-War.

After a three-year break, teams from the Niagara Regional Police will meet up with their United States law enforcement counterparts to battle on the border.

This will be the 55th year for this event.

It's being held at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls tomorrow starting with a march down Clifton Hill at 1:45 by the Chief’s Honour Guard and the award-winning Niagara Regional Police Pipe Band.

At 2 p.m. sharp the Niagara teams will square off with their U.S. counterparts.

Members of the public can cheer officers on, however they will be required to present their passports or NEXUS cards.