Police officers from Ontario and the U.S. will face off in tug of war at Niagara border bridge

The International Law Enforcement Tug of War will be returning to the Niagara border this month.

After a three-year break, teams from the Niagara Regional Police will meet up with their United States law enforcement counterparts to battle on the border.

This will be the 55th year for this event.

On Saturday May 13, 2023, at 1:45pm the NRPS teams will march down Clifton Hill in Niagara Falls being led by the Chief’s Honour Guard and the award-winning Niagara Regional Police Pipe Band.

At 2 p.m. sharp the Niagara teams will square off with their U.S. counterparts at the middle of the Rainbow Bridge.

Members of the public can cheer officers on will be required to present their passports or NEXUS cards.