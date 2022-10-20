Police, officials gather in Barrie, Ont., for funeral for two slain officers

A funeral service has begun in Barrie, Ont., for two police officers who died after a shooting last week.

Const. Morgan Russell, 54, and Const. Devon Northrup, 33, of the South Simcoe Police Service died after responding to a call about a disturbance at a home in Innisfil, Ont., north of Toronto, on Oct. 11.

Caskets for the two men were carried to the front of Sadlon Area in Barrie shortly before 11:30 a.m. as thousands of uniformed police and emergency responders from across the province joined the officers' families for the joint service.

Bagpipes played as pallbearers carried the caskets to the front of the room, where flowers and portraits of Russell and Northrup were on display.

Folded Canadian flags and police caps were placed on top of the caskets.

The gathered mourners stood and saluted for a performance of O Canada that opened the service, followed by a moment of silence.

Earlier in the morning, uniformed officers had lined the streets outside arena to salute the funeral cortege as it passed. Community members also gathered at the side of the road to watch and pay respects.