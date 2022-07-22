Police open investigations into 2003 and 2018 Canadian world junior teams

Two of Canada's men's world junior hockey teams are now being investigated by police following alleged group sexual assaults in 2003 and 2018.

Halifax Regional Police have confirmed that they are investigating a historic assault in 2003 after being contacted by Hockey Canada late Thursday.

Hockey Canada says it became aware of the 2003 allegations after it was contacted by TSN seeking comment.

The national sport organization says it immediately contacted Halifax police and Sport Canada about the allegations.

The 2018 world junior team was already embroiled in a controversy surrounding Hockey Canada's handling of a sexual assault allegation.

London police say they reviewed their handling of the initial 2018 investigation and would be re-opening that case.

