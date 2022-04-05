Police plan training exercise in Niagara Falls tomorrow

Niagara Police are letting the public know that they have a training exercise planned in Niagara Falls tomorrow.

The Explosive Disposal Unit and Emergency Task Unit will be training in the area of Fallsview Boulevard and Robinson Street between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. tomorrow.

Police say do not be alarmed if you see an increased police presence in the area along with simulated gun fire, the sounds of explosions, or the smell of smoke.

They will have signage in the area but are asking the public to stay away from the area for their safety and the safety of the officers.