Police recover $600K in stolen chocolate and nuts
Police say they've recovered more than $600,000 in stolen chocolate and nuts as well as two tractor trailers.
York Region police also say they have arrested three men in relation to the sweet thefts.
Police say they found one tractor trailer with 55 skids of chocolate worth $360,000 in Toronto last month.
They say they found a second stolen tractor trailer on Sunday in Vaughan, Ont., loaded with 22 skids of pecans, worth $270,000.
Two men from Brampton, Ont., and a third man from Toronto, are facing theft and drug trafficking charges.
Police did not immediately say where the thefts occurred.
-
-
-
Ontario/Niagara Students Asked to Take Belongings Home/What Preparations in Place in Case Kids Do Not Return to School in JanuaryMatt Holmes Speaks with Camillo Cipriano - Director of Education Niagara Catholic District School Board regarding the possibility of an extended Christmas break for kids in Niagara