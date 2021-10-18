Police recover body after vehicle found in canal near Welland
Police have recovered a body after a vehicle was discovered in the canal in Welland.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Forks Road and Colborne Street on Friday night just after 11 p.m.
They found a partially submerged trailer and could see the glow of vehicle lights underwater. No people were observed in the area at the time.
On Sunday a body was recovered in the same area.
Next of kin is being notified. Foul play is not suspected.
-
Dog Talk with Dave McMahon (OCT 18, 2021)Mike Lalicich - Owner of a famous German Shepherd named Buddy. Buddy has been named the Official Covid Recovery Ambassador for Niagara Falls. Sydney Shapansky Host of a podcast called Pittie Party, Sydney is also a member of the Ontario Coalition Against Breed Specific Legislation.
-
-