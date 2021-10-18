Police recover body after vehicle found in canal near Welland

Police have recovered a body after a vehicle was discovered in the canal in Welland.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Forks Road and Colborne Street on Friday night just after 11 p.m.

They found a partially submerged trailer and could see the glow of vehicle lights underwater. No people were observed in the area at the time.

On Sunday a body was recovered in the same area.

Next of kin is being notified. Foul play is not suspected.