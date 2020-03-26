Police recover guns stolen from Bass Pro outlet

A Niagara Falls man facing a laundry list of charges after a break in at Bass Pro in Niagara on the Lake.

Officers were called to the Taylor Road retailer Monday evening after someone smashed a glass window out of a garage door.

The suspect fled empty handed in a Ford pickup, but came back Tuesday morning and forced his way inside stealing five firearms and some other merchandise.

Officers later determined the Ford truck the suspect was driving, had been stolen from a dealership in Toronto.

Shortly after the theft, police located the stolen truck at a home on Dixon Street in Niagara Falls.

A search of the home turned up the guns and property believed stolen from a local chiropractor's office earlier this month

27 Jason Persaud is facing a number of theft related charges.