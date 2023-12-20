Police release image of suspect wanted in truck and trailer theft in Welland

Niagara Police have released a picture of a suspect in a truck and trailer theft in Welland.

Officers started the investigation yesterday, and released an image of the suspect caught on camera today.

The suspect is described as a white man, clean shaven, around 50 years-old, 6 feet tall, with a medium build and receding dark hair.

Anyone with information relating to this matter is urged to call the Welland detective office at 905-688-4111 option 3, ext. 1009700 or ext. 1023320.

Members of the public who wish to supply information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.