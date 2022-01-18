Police release image of suspects in break and enter of home in Niagara Falls where $41K was stolen

Police officers investigating a break and enter at a home in Niagara Falls back in November have released an image of the two suspects.

The incident happened on the afternoon of Nov. 27th 2021 in the area of Mountain Road and January Drive after a glass door was smashed and suspects entered the home.

Once inside, suspects opened a safe and stole $41,000 in gold, silver, platinum (coins / bars) and cash.

The suspects then fled from the house.

Police are asking you to look at the photo and call them or Crime Stoppers if they look familiar.