Police release more details on suspect in Welland sexual assault investigation
Niagara Regional Police are releasing more details about a suspect in a Welland sexual assault investigation.
Police are searching for a white man with broad shoulders and a muscular build after a woman in her 40s was attacked while jogging in the Prince Charles Drive and Fitch Street area around 7 a.m. yesterday.
An unknown man grabbed her, forced her to the ground, and sexually assaulted her before fleeing on foot.
The man is between 5'6 - 5'8 and wore dark shoes and a thin black hoodie with the hood up.
Anyone with more information, or possible surveillance footage of the incident, is urged to contact police at 905-688-4111 extension 5110.
