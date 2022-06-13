Police release more details regarding deadly shooting in St. Catharines

Niagara Police are releasing a few more details regarding a shooting in St. Catharines this weekend.

NRPS say that the victims and suspect(s) were at a social gathering on Pleasant Avenue just before the shooting.

The events leading up to the shooting are still under investigation and they are asking that anyone at the party or in the area at the time contact the police or Crimestoppers.

Police have also confirmed that a 33 year old man died and they will not be releasing his name at the request of the family.

The second victim, a 32 year old man, is battling life-threatening injuries in hospital.

The third victim, a 34 year old woman, is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Contact Detective Sergeant David Pierini at (905) 688 - 4111, dial option 3, ext. 1009134.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.

