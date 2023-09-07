Police release photo of suspect after murder in Niagara Falls

Niagara police have released a photo of a suspect following a murder in Niagara Falls yesterday.

NRP say the suspect is wanted for second degree murder

It all started around 2:30 a.m yesterday when crews responded to a stabbing on Victoria Avenue between Morrison Street and Simcoe Street.

They say it started as a fight between a group of people that escalated to the victim being stabbed and killed.

Police say they have recovered a knife near the scene of the incident.

They also believe the suspect may have sustained an injury to his hand.

Police are encouraging the suspect to contact a lawyer and surrender to police custody

Officers do not believe there is any threat to the public.