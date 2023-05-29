Police release photo of Welland robbery suspect

Niagara Regional Police now have photos of a suspect following a bank robbery in Welland.

On May 24th the CIBC Bank located at 200 Fitch Street was robbed by a man armed with a handgun.

Today police have released photos of the suspect.

The suspect is described as a 30-to-40 year old white man, roughly 5'6"with grey hair but he may have been wearing a wig.

The man was seen wearing a black baseball hat with a red brim, a blue surgical mask covering his face, a black 3/4 length jacket with a hood, grey pants or possibly blue jeans, and shoes with a white sole.



Detectives are asking residents and businesses in the area to look over any camera footage they may have from the day and contact police.