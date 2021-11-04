Police release photos of suspects after two Niagara Falls parks damaged

Niagara Regional Police are looking for suspects after two Niagara Falls parks were damaged by off-road vehicles.

Officials believe the damage to the parks in the Sodom Road and Mann Street area happened on October 31st.

The estimated cost of the damage comes in at more than $10,000.

Police have released photos of two suspects:

The first suspect was driving a green ATV, wearing a white helmet with a red stripe and wearing all black clothing.

The second suspect drove a white and green dirt bike and wore a red/yellow helmet, a red/white jacket, and black pants with a red stripe down the side.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.

The city of Niagara Falls has said the baseball diamond at Patrick Cummings Memorial Sports Complex was damaged, including the sod, clay diamond, and irrigation system.

courtesy Niagara Regional Police Service