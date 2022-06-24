Police release pictures of suspect wanted for taking money from senior in grandson scam

Niagara Regional Police have released images of a suspect wanted in a fraud investigation in Niagara Falls.

On Tuesday of this week, officers spoke to a senior in the city's south end who received a telephone call from someone claiming to be her grandson.

The suspect said he was arrested by the RCMP and needed money to get out of jail.

The senior was told to go to her bank and get the money.

Shortly after arriving home, a female suspect went to the senior's home to pick up the money.

The senior later spoke with her grandson and learned he had not been arrested by the RCMP.

Detectives assigned to the Central Fraud Unit are looking for a black woman, 35 to 45 years, with black hair in a bun, and a tattoo on left wrist

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option 3, badge #1009004.