Police release pictures of suspects who stole Tabernacle from St. Catharines church

Detectives in St. Catharines have released pictures of the suspects who broke into a church and stole its Tabernacle.

It was on Tuesday September 8th at 4:30 a.m. two suspects broke into the Cathedral of St. Catharine of Alexandria and stole the gold plated box which holds the host.

The main portion of the sacred box was found in Centennial Park yesterday by church volunteers, but some parts of it remain missing.

The suspects are described as male, both were wearing hoodies and carrying backpacks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detectives with the Niagara Regional Police at 905-688-4111 ext. 9461.

