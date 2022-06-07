Police release sketch of girl whose remains were found in Toronto dumpster



Toronto police have released a sketch of a girl whose remains were found in a dumpster last month, along with an image of a vehicle of interest.



Police say the little girl's remains were found outside a home in a wealthy Toronto neighbourhood on May 2.



They say the remains were likely placed there in the days prior, but the girl may have died last summer.



Investigators say the girl was between 4 and 7 years old and Black, either of African or mixed African descent.



Investigators released two images of items of clothing the child was found in with the hopes of leading to identification.



Police are now also looking to find a 2011-2014 dark-coloured Porsche Cayenne SUV.