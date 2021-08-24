Police release video of arson suspect in Thorold

Police have released a video of an arson suspect in Thorold.

Back on July 24th, 2021, at 1:13 a.m. a car vehicle was set on fire in the area of Beamer Court and Collier Road South.

The black 2019 Volkswagen Atlas, and a black 2019 Cadillac XT5, along with a house were damaged from the fire.

The fire was extinguished by the Thorold Fire Service. No one was injured.

A video of the incident has been released.

The suspect in the video is observed to emerge from between two houses dressed in all dark clothes.

The suspect walks across the street and is observed to crouch between the Volkswagen and the Cadillac.

The suspect walks away shortly before flames erupt.

The description of the suspect is limited, but they can be seen walking with a noticeable limp.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, extension 1009628.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.