Police release video of St. Catharines hit and run
Police have released a video of a a hit and run in St. Catharines as detectives continue to try to identify the driver.
Last Thursday officers were called to the Queenston Street and Woodburn Ave area of the city just before 6 p.m.
Investigation revealed an 89 year old woman had been trying to cross the street when the driver of a white vehicle hit her.
The driver did not stop and fled eastbound on Queenston Street.
The woman was taken to an out of region hospital with life threatening injuries.
Anyone with more information, or security camera footage of the area, is urged to contact Niagara Regional Police.
Media Release - Detectives Investigating Hit and Run in St. Catharines - Update 1https://t.co/EeBg60L9qL— NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) January 14, 2021
Detectives are seeking the public's help in identifying the white vehicle in the video. pic.twitter.com/N1KUGpPMfR
-
Threatening Local Politicians Should Not Be Allowed in a Civil SocietyShelby Knox Speaks with Karrie Porter - St. Catharines City Councillor regarding threats local politicians face on social media and in public
-
CFIB Ontario Doubles Down Unfair and Ineffective Business RestrictionsShelby Knox Speaks with CFIB Ontario Doubles Down Unfair and Ineffective Business Restrictions regarding impact provincial stay at home order is having on small, local businesses
-
Impact COVID-19 Pandemic is Having on Justice System/Trial BacklogsShelby Knox Speaks with Chris Richard - Personal Injury Lawyer Graves and Richard regarding impact COVID-19 pandemic is having on justice system/trial backlogs