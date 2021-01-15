Police release video of St. Catharines hit and run

Police have released a video of a a hit and run in St. Catharines as detectives continue to try to identify the driver.

Last Thursday officers were called to the Queenston Street and Woodburn Ave area of the city just before 6 p.m.

Investigation revealed an 89 year old woman had been trying to cross the street when the driver of a white vehicle hit her.

The driver did not stop and fled eastbound on Queenston Street.

The woman was taken to an out of region hospital with life threatening injuries.

Anyone with more information, or security camera footage of the area, is urged to contact Niagara Regional Police.