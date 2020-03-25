Police release video of suspect vehicle in deadly Ebike crash in Niagara Falls

Police have released video of a suspect vehicle following a deadly Ebike crash last week in Niagara Falls.

Last Thursday night at 11:38 p.m. an Ebike lost control on Drummond Road, striking the curb.

Video has revealed a northbound vehicle braked and slowed down as it passed Dixon Road immediately after the Ebike went down.

Detectives would like to hear from this driver.

The deceased Ebike driver has been identified as 52 year old Paul Brian Fulton of Niagara Falls.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, Badge # 9265