Police released pictures of two suspects wanted for thefts from vehicles in West Lincoln

Police have released pictures of suspects after thefts from parked cars in West Lincoln.

The investigation has determined there was 16 related incidents, and the value of the items stolen is estimated at over $5000.

The ongoing investigation has led detectives to the City of Hamilton where they have been able to locate photos of two more of the suspects.

Anyone with information about these incident or the identify of the suspects is asked contact D/Cst Dwaine HAUGHIE at 905-688-4111, extension 1009263.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.