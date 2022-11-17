Police rescue 16 puppies from 'horrendous' conditions in Markham, Ont., home

Two men are facing multiple charges after police rescued 16 puppies from ``horrendous'' conditions at a Markham, Ont., home.

York Regional Police say they received information about a puppy that had been potentially sold with fake vaccination records last December.

They say officers learned that ads were posted online offering puppies for between $700 and $1,500 each and buyers were provided with fraudulent vaccinations documents.

Police say officers executed a search warrant at a home where they found 16 puppies in four small cages.

They say all the puppies were brought in for medical attention.

Police say a 42-year-old man and a 20-year-old man were charged with willfully permitting unnecessary pain or suffering or injury to an animal, fraud and forgery, among other charges.