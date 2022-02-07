Police rescue three German Shepherd dogs from a burning home in Georgetown

Halton police say they rescued three German Shepherd dogs from a burning home yesterday afternoon.

They say a neighbour called to report a fire at a house in Georgetown, and told police the homeowners weren't there, but that their three large dogs probably were.

Police say officers entered the smoke-filled home, crawling on their hands and knees as they searched for any occupants.

They didn't find any people, but they did find and rescue the dogs.

Halton Hills firefighters then showed up, and were able to extinguish the fire.

Police say the officers and the dogs were treated on scene for smoke inhalation, and all are doing well.