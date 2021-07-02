Police responded to 563 calls on Canada Day in Niagara

Niagara Regional Police were kept busy this Canada Day.

Officials say it is customary to see calls spike on Canada Day and some other holidays due to noise complaints and fireworks.

Yesterday, 563 service calls were responded to in the region, compared to 429 calls last year, and 383 in 2019.

Constable Phil Gavin tells CKTB fireworks are often a contentious issue.

Residents reported fireworks being set off as late as 1 a.m. in West Lincoln this year.

