Police safety tips for trick or treating tonight

Police are reminding trick-or-treaters and community members to be safe this Halloween with safety tips for caregivers and drivers.



Ontario Provincial Police say people collecting Halloween treats tonight should wear reflective clothing and carry a flashlight while walking along well-lit streets.



Police advise trick-or-treaters to use sidewalks, travel in groups in familiar neighbourhoods and only stop at houses with well-lit porches.



Drivers are being urged to use extra caution and follow the speed limit while on the road tonight, as costumed youth could be seen on their drive.